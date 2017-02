Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/liberals-wont-bail-out-canadas-news-industry-sources-say/

The Trudeau government won’t be bailing out Canada’s struggling news industry, The Huffington Post Canada has learned.

The upcoming federal budget will include no cash to set up a civic journalism fund — as was recently recommended by the Public Policy Forum in a report commissioned by Heritage Canada, several sources confirmed.