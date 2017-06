Like & Share E&P:

Digital video is a seller’s market. So, publishers are starting to think like networks. In June, science-focused publisher Inverse announced it had eight new shows in development, including “Science and Chill” and “Meme Hunters,” two of which it already sold to two platforms and two more that it expects to monetize through ads.