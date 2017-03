Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/linkedin-is-rolling-out-a-trending-topics-section/

LinkedIn is known for helping people find their next job, but now it wants to help people find their news, too.

On Wednesday, the professional network is rolling out a “Trending” topics feed, a new section of the app where users can find a collection of recent news stories and accompanying user posts that are personalized based on their interests and profession.