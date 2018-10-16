Literary Group Sues Trump, Alleges Free Speech Stifling
In the three years that Donald Trump rocketed from candidate to president, the PEN American Center has criticized him as a bully, an autocrat, a user of hate speech and an enemy of free expression. It has published studies, organized petitions and established a Press Freedom Incentive Fund.
Now the literary and human rights organization, which includes thousands of authors and journalists, is taking a more direct step: PEN is suing the president.
