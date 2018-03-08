Living in a Sea of False Signals: BuzzFeed’s Fake-News Reporter Outlines Some of the Dangers Ahead

I have read some of the other testimony before the commission and was pleased to see people speak about media literacy, the alarming ease with which technology will enable us to create compelling audio and video fakes, so-called “information disorder” brought on by massive changes in communications technology, and the shift in trust from institutions to “people like me.” These are important topics.

