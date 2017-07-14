LMA’s Nancy Lane on How US Media Companies are Transforming

Like & Share E&P:

As president of the US-based Local Media Association, Nancy Lane has a pretty good pulse on how small and medium-sized publishers are navigating their transformation journeys.

“Publishers are placing their bets in a lot of different areas,” says Lane, who will share some of her insights at WAN-IFRA’s Digital World Conference during the World Publishing Expo in October. “There is no silver bullet, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to media transformation. It depends on the size of your company, what kind of scale you have and the market(s) that you operate in, and what the best strategy is for you.”