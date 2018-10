LION, Local Independent Online News Publishers, announced at the start of its annual conference in Chicago that it has received a $100,000 grant from Facebook. The grant supports that group’s work helping journalists “make the transition to running their own online news business and others who have stepped up to fill gaps in local journalism across the country,” according to a press release.

