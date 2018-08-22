Local Media Consortium Partners with Reddit

The Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, announced today a new partnership with social media platform Reddit. With 330 million monthly active users, Reddit is a network of communities where people can find experiences built around their interests, hobbies and passions.

Reddit will enable the LMC’s 75 local media company members –which represent more than 1,700 newspaper, broadcast and digital titles – to reach new audiences and engage more deeply with their existing audience. Through Reddit’s publisher tools, such as integration with CrowdTangle, publishers can track social commentary about their content, source unique content and engage directly with communities discussing their content. As an LMC partner, Reddit will host a series of webinars to help the LMC’s members learn how to discover stories and authentically engage with the Reddit community.

“Our partnership with Reddit will allow our members to more proactively connect with their audiences and discover new topics of interest to their readers,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the Local Media Consortium. “With 330 million unique users per month, Reddit will enable our members to build their audience and bring quality local journalism to the Reddit community.”

Member companies can also engage via Reddit’s Ask Me Anything (AMA) format. As a platform for open dialogue with the Reddit community, AMAs serve as an optimal approach for building brand affinity and trust. Given the wide range of Reddit communities, AMAs with all types of reporters give publishers the opportunity to contribute a unique perspective or even showcase an obscure beat.

“With our new partnership with the Local Media Consortium, we’re empowering more local media companies to expand their reach, better interact with readers and share a local perspective with a national audience,” said Alex Riccomini, director of business development and media partnerships at Reddit. “For redditors, this translates into more meaningful opportunities to engage directly on the issues affecting them locally.”