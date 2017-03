Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/local-newspaper-in-brazil-creates-roadmap-for-digital-innovation/

Correio is the most widely read newspaper in Brazil’s northeastern Bahia state, although its circulation — about 46,000 — is less than a quarter of those who read Folha or Estadão, the country’s biggest papers.

However, being a local paper with more limited resources hasn’t stopped Correio from embracing newsroom innovation.