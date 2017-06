Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/local-newss-scattershot-approach-to-covering-the-russia-allegations/

In the weeks since president Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, local newsrooms have tried to guide—or be responsive to—their readers’ interests in the ongoing inquiry into ties between the Trump Administration and Russia. With very rare exception, however, local coverage of the story varies as dramatically as the audience it hopes to reach.