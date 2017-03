Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/local-washington-paper-balks-at-bill-for-interview-with-city-attorney/

Late last week, the mayor of Langley, Washington, asked The South Whidbey Record to compensate the city $64 for an interview with the city’s attorney. The Record’s coverage of the bill “exploded online” over the weekend, and the mayor backed off yesterday, calling the situation a misunderstanding and saying he was just trying to get the paper’s attention.