‘Look for the Sweet Spot Between News and Context’ – How to Make Your Live Streams More Engaging

In a constantly evolving newsroom, journalists are looking out for interesting ways to enrich their audience’s experience using unique and distinctive formats. Live video, for example, offers the public real-time coverage of live events and can take viewers into the heart of a story as never before.

As part of a panel at Journalism.co.uk’s newsrewired event on 7 March, Peter Stewart, author of The Live-Streaming Handbook, shared some of the lessons he has learned throughout his career as a BBC broadcaster. From getting viewers to watch a 30-minute live stream of people lying on a beach to avoiding the ethical issues that come hand-in-hand with real-time reporting, his advice is useful to anyone who wants to produce engaging live videos.