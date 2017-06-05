Looking At How News Organizations Report On Terrorist Attacks
After the terrorist attack in London, many people, including Indira Lakshmanan, chair of journalism ethics for Poynter, are looking at how the media cover terrorist attacks.Read More
One thought on “Looking At How News Organizations Report On Terrorist Attacks”
Indira Lakshmanan is so right in so many ways! I have been a working journalist since 1974, and a newspaper owner since 1996. I’m so sick of sensationalized coverage that I do not watch TV at all. Tell me the facts and move on. That’s all I want. I don’t need to see it and hear it 500 times. Media outlets do it because it sells for the same reason people rubber neck at the scene of a car accident. My newspaper does not publish car wreck photos. Consequently my readership is limited. What I have left over are the few intellects who read a paper to get the facts on a variety of issues. And soon my paper will die.