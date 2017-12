The Los Angeles Times has been a bulwark against union organizing for more than a century, since Gen. Harrison Gray Otis acquired part-ownership of the company in 1884 — helping to shape not only a powerful newspaper but Los Angeles itself. Two union organizers set off a bomb at the paper’s downtown headquarters in 1910, killing 20 people, a bloody event that is integral to the paper’s history.

