Los Angeles Times Journalists Take Step to Unionize Newsroom
A committee representing newsroom employees of the Los Angeles Times took an initial step Monday to form a union by asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.
Earlier this year, a group of more than 40 Times journalists launched efforts to have the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America represent the newsroom in collective bargaining.
One thought on “Los Angeles Times Journalists Take Step to Unionize Newsroom”
In general, newspapers are liberal institutions and unions are supporters of liberal agendas so a marriage between the two appears quite rational and pragmatic. Why are you resisting management?