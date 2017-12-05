News Newsletter News 

Los Angeles Times Journalists Take Step to Unionize Newsroom

Staff Writer | Los Angeles TimesDecember 5, 2017

A committee representing newsroom employees of the Los Angeles Times took an initial step Monday to form a union by asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.

Earlier this year, a group of more than 40 Times journalists launched efforts to have the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America represent the newsroom in collective bargaining.

One thought on “Los Angeles Times Journalists Take Step to Unionize Newsroom

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    December 5, 2017 at 9:35 am
    In general, newspapers are liberal institutions and unions are supporters of liberal agendas so a marriage between the two appears quite rational and pragmatic. Why are you resisting management?

