Magazine Publishers with Video Ambitions See YouTube as Safer Bet Than Facebook

Sahil Patel | DigidayMay 17, 2018

Sometimes, being reliable goes a long way — and for smaller publishers looking to grow sustainable video businesses, that means focusing on YouTube.

This month, Inc. and Fast Company, both owned by Mansueto Ventures, will release nine new video series. All were created with YouTube in mind in the sense that the shows are weekly, focus on evergreen topics and run up to eight minutes per episode.

