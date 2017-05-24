Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/maine-governor-rips-newspapers-in-veto-of-bill-that-would-harm-newspapers/

A heavier flow of bills moving to the floors of the legislative chambers means more vetoes from the all-time champion in that statistic: Gov. Paul LePage.

The House of Representatives will vote on whether to override another five vetoes today, including one of a bill that would actually hurt Maine newspapers, which sit just below “liberals” on the Republican governor’s list of enemies. (Or, perhaps more accurately, he just sees them as the same thing.)