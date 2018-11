An Arkansas man was arrested on Election Day for allegedly making death threats against CNN anchor Don Lemon in more than 40 calls he placed to the network’s headquarters. Authorities said the man also called MSNBC and two top Democrats in Congress, showing a “pattern of harassment toward certain political affiliations.”

