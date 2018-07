As the fake news crisis persists, we news publishers are hoping distributed platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat will prioritize trustworthy news content. However, with only minor improvements, the distributed platforms continue to be largely unresponsive to the wishes and needs of news publishers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/maneuvering-the-troubled-relationship-between-news-publishers-distributed-platforms/