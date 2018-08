manroland web systems and Goss International (“Goss”), both long-time web offset printing manufacturers and service providers, announce that they have completed the transaction to combine their businesses. The new company will operate under the brand name “manroland Goss web systems” and will be the strongest supplier to web printing companies worldwide.

