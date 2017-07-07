Many Newsrooms Have Data Teams But Few Reporters Have Formal Data Training, Study Finds

Like & Share E&P:

Data journalism is attracting a younger cohort of reporters, who have undergraduate degrees but little training in data-oriented fields like statistics and coding, a new report has found.

The Global Data Journalism survey, which was the first of its kind, studied the current state of data journalism in newsrooms across the globe, quizzing 181 respondents from 43 countries with the aim of providing theoretical and practical guidelines for the future of data-driven journalism.