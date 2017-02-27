News Newsletter News 

Marc Andreessen Is Still An Optimist About The Future Of News, Three Years Post-Tweetstorm

Joshua Benton | Nieman Lab February 27, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/marc-andreessen-is-still-an-optimist-about-the-future-of-news-three-years-post-tweetstorm/
Twitter
LinkedIn

21 is a startup that initially got attention for developing hardware and software to optimize bitcoin mining. But earlier this month, it (pivoted? expanded? diversified?) into providing a sort of paid email service. (This shift was, of course, predicted by the prophets of old.) With 21, you set a price at which people can send you an email and actually get a reply. (The sender is only charged if you respond.)

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *