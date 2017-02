Like & Share E&P:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of a “strong news industry” in his 5,000-plus word manifesto published this afternoon.

Calling the news “critical to building an informed community,” Zuckerberg said Facebook will do more “to make sure this vital social function is sustainable.”