Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Will Apply EU Data Privacy Standards Globally
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today his company intends to implement Europe’s beefed-up privacy standards across its entire global network.
The move would give Americans and other Facebook users outside of the European Union access to some of the world’s toughest data protection rules, including the potential for people to revoke how data is used by the social network if they believe their digital information is being misused.
