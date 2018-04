After 18 months of cascading scandals and under mounting pressure to address data privacy in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress for the first time this week. On Tuesday, the Facebook CEO will appear before a joint hearing of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees. The next day, he’ll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-is-heading-to-congress-and-the-stakes-couldnt-be-higher/