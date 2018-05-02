Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t be Paying Publishers an Annual Fee for Their Stuff

Quick memo to Rupert Murdoch, Jonah Peretti and other media executives who would like Facebook to replicate the cable model and pay them a yearly fee in exchange for their content: It’s not going to happen, says Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m not sure that makes sense,” Zuckerberg said when asked about the proposal, floated by Murdoch and others over the last year, during a wide-ranging interview today.