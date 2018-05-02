News Newsletter News 

Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Won’t be Paying Publishers an Annual Fee for Their Stuff

Peter Kafka | RecodeMay 2, 2018

Quick memo to Rupert Murdoch, Jonah Peretti and other media executives who would like Facebook to replicate the cable model and pay them a yearly fee in exchange for their content: It’s not going to happen, says Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m not sure that makes sense,” Zuckerberg said when asked about the proposal, floated by Murdoch and others over the last year, during a wide-ranging interview today.

