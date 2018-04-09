Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Not Resigning

Mark Zuckerberg’s story doesn’t quite line up.

For months, the Facebook chief executive has described the 2016 election as a turning point both for him and for the company over which he holds enormous power.

The cavalcade of scandals that followed that November—disputes over user data, fake news, and Russia’s manipulation of the platform—has led to a “very basic shift in how we view our responsibility,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic on Friday.