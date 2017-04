Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-sees-augmented-reality-ecosystem-in-facebook/

Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has long rued the day that Apple and Google beat him to building smartphones, which now underpin many people’s digital lives. Ever since, he has searched for the next frontier of modern computing and how to be a part of it from the start.

Now, Mr. Zuckerberg is betting he has found it: the real world.