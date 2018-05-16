Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, will meet with members of the European Parliament as early as next week to address questions about the social media giant’s use of personal data, the body’s president said on Wednesday.
Mr. Zuckerberg’s decision to travel to Brussels comes about a month after he testified before Congress about the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica’s improper use of data culled from Facebook.
