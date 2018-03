For much of the past week, Facebook has been embroiled in a controversy involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm with ties to Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and how the firm improperly obtained and exploited personal data from 50 million Facebook users.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/mark-zuckerbergs-reckoning-this-is-a-major-trust-issue/