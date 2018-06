Once European regulators start enforcing the General Data Protection Regulation, don’t be surprised if brands with noncompliant sites try to shift the blame to their agencies. In the latest in our Confessions series, where we grant anonymity for honesty, a digital agency executive whose company helps build Fortune 500 companies’ websites said brands make agencies contractually responsible for GDPR violations.

