Marketers Have Growing Suspicions of Kickbacks in Ad Tech
Two years since the ANA unleashed its scathing report that exposed the practice of ad agency kickbacks, advertisers are increasingly questioning agency partners about whether the tech they choose is influenced by vested interests, according to industry sources.
Fourteen current and former marketers and media buyers said hidden fees that agencies get from media owners are still rife, two years after the buy-side publicly lambasted them.
