Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/martin-baron-there-is-business-case-in-addition-to-the-moral-case-for-investigative-journalism/

Make your news brand addictive – that’s the advice of Martin Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, for news organisations with limited resources to spend on innovation and experimentation.

“Think through what compels people to come to us every single day, what can we do that is of value, that’s unique, that’s distinctive, that nobody else is doing, and what is it that people will actually pay for,” he told Journalism.co.uk after his keynote address at the GEN Summit in Vienna today.