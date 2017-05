Like & Share E&P:

After having success on Snapchat Discover, Mashable is adapting features of Snapchat for its own mobile site.

Today, Mashable is releasing a new vertical video product and content series called Mashable Reels, which will be available from the homepage on its mobile site.