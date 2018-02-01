Massachusetts Publisher Fires Newspaper Editor After Pay-Equality Spat
Jeffrey Good was fired Monday from his job as the executive editor for a group of New England newspapers. Then he was asked to sign a non-disparagement clause in exchange for a generous severance payment. He said no.
So Good feels free to detail the circumstances that preceded his dismissal, and they are worth detailing.
One thought on “Massachusetts Publisher Fires Newspaper Editor After Pay-Equality Spat”
another he said-she said item that misses a few points … such as: should pay not be based on merit? or: since when is the description of a female as a girl an almost criminal offence?
so mr. good won a pulitzer 23 years ago: so what? a pulitzer, in and of itself, is comparing apples and oranges, at its best, and awarding people who produce bald lies, at its worst … it is NOT a yardstick …
and a minor aside: let us say, for the sake of fun, that those who are earning more are more experienced (politically incorrectly: older) people who simply had experienced more annual raises than those who demand to be put on equal footing with them … does a cub reporter deserve to be paid the same?