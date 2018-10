Twitter on Wednesday released a trove of 10 million tweets it says represents the full scope of foreign influence operations on the platform dating back nearly a decade — including Russia’s consistent efforts to disparage Hillary Clinton and an initially erratic approach to Donald Trump that eventually settled on a concerted pro-Trump message during the 2016 campaign.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/massive-twitter-data-release-sheds-light-on-russias-trump-strategy/