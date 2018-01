“Can fake news be corrected?” A short paper from George Washington University’s Ethan Porter and Ohio State University’s Thomas Wood looks at whether people become less convinced by fake news after they see a correction of it. In their study of nearly 3,000 subjects on Mechanical Turk, they found that the corrections were effective:

