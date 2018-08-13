Mayor Bill De Blasio Lets Security Haul Away Reporter for Asking Question
Mayor Bill de Blasio is a such a big believer in the free press that he let two bodyguards physically remove a credentialed Post reporter who had the temerity to ask him a question in public on Sunday.
The unusual muzzling unfolded at the start of the annual Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan, where the reporter sought de Blasio’s reaction to the Post’s front page story about his administration’s many meetings with lobbyists.
