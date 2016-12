Like & Share E&P:

McClatchy made its first newspaper purchase in a decade Wednesday, announcing it has acquired the Herald-Sun of Durham, N.C.

Sacramento-based McClatchy, which owns The Bee and other papers, said it bought the Herald-Sun and related digital assets from Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Ky. The price was not disclosed.