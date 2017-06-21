McClatchy Has Deal to Sell Most of its Stake in CareerBuilder
Like & Share E&P:
McClatchy said Monday that it has an agreement to sell the majority of its 15 percent ownership in CareerBuilder LLC in a deal expected to net the Sacramento company $76 million.
McClatchy, publisher of The Sacramento Bee and 29 other newspapers, said the agreement to sell its stake in the online employment site also includes co-owners Tegna Inc. and Tribune Media Co. Tegna is the controlling shareholder with a 53 percent stake.Read More