McClatchy Has Deal to Sell Most of its Stake in CareerBuilder

Mark Glover | Sacramento BeeJune 21, 2017
McClatchy said Monday that it has an agreement to sell the majority of its 15 percent ownership in CareerBuilder LLC in a deal expected to net the Sacramento company $76 million.

McClatchy, publisher of The Sacramento Bee and 29 other newspapers, said the agreement to sell its stake in the online employment site also includes co-owners Tegna Inc. and Tribune Media Co. Tegna is the controlling shareholder with a 53 percent stake.

