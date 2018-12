Tribune Publishing hit a new 52-week low of $13.13 in intra-day trading Tuesday before closing at $13.17, down 5.8 percent — suggesting there may be some hurdles as the McClatchy Company tries to close the deal for the newspaper giant.

