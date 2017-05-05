McClatchy Reports First Quarter Loss, Sees Digital-Only Advertising Gains

Like & Share E&P:

Despite double-digit growth in digital-only advertising revenue, McClatchy on Thursday reported a net loss of $95.6 million, or $12.60 a share, in this year’s first quarter.

Sacramento-based McClatchy, publisher of The Sacramento Bee and 29 other newspapers, said that figure included an after-tax noncash impairment of $76.8 million on the carrying value of the company’s interest in CareerBuilder LLC.