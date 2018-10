Facebook’s 2016 scandal on miscalculating video views is back in the spotlight thanks to a lawsuit from marketers that allege they were misled by the metric. The plaintiffs also claim Facebook knew of its error — first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sept. 22 — more than a year before disclosing it to advertisers.

