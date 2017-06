Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/media-companies-are-getting-sick-of-facebook/

When Facebook Inc. wants to try something new, one of its first calls is to CNN. It was a key partner when Facebook introduced its news-reading app, Paper, in 2014. When the social network shuttered Paper soon after, transmogrifying it into a series of fast-­loading News Feed stories called Instant Articles, CNN remained on board.