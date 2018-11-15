News 

Media Companies Join CNN Supporting Acosta; Judge to Rule Thursday

Al Tompkins | PoynterNovember 15, 2018

A federal judge will rule Thursday afternoon on whether CNN correspondent Jim Acosta should get his “hard pass” White House media credentials back.

After Acosta was effectively banned from the White House following a confrontation with the president during a press conference, CNN filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking for a restraining order and injunction against the White House’s actions.

One thought on “Media Companies Join CNN Supporting Acosta; Judge to Rule Thursday

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    November 15, 2018 at 9:16 am
    The actions of both men were deplorable. This is not a one-sided issue. There was no respect or civility exchanged between either party and everyone is too quick to choose a side. There must be consequences for actions taken that cross the line of professionalism, civility, and respect. The white house press room in not a schoolyard.

