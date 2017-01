Like & Share E&P:

Executives from The New York Times, BuzzFeed and Bloomberg News have responded to Trump’s recent executive order banning immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East.

The responses range from outright condemnation of President Trump’s ban to reaffirming their commitment to supporting employees regardless of their countries of origin.