Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/media-outlets-see-opportunities-to-move-beyond-the-echo-chamber-after-us-elections/

Since Donald Trump’s election confounded pollsters and journalists alike in November, there has been no shortage of postmortems in the news industry. And with the hostile relationship between the Trump administration and the media set to continue, journalists are still figuring out how to accurately cover America’s complicated political topography.