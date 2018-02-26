News Newsletter News 

Media Sites That Don’t Purge Bots Should Be Fined, Senator Says

Craig Torres and Ben Brody | BloombergFebruary 26, 2018

Social media giants Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. should be fined if they don’t weed out automated accounts, or bots, trying to influence U.S. public opinion, said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“I think that would be a great idea,” Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday when asked whether the companies should face fines if they fail to act after the government discovers the bots.

