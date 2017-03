Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/media-slims-down-publishers-are-building-audiences-in-discrete-verticals/

About.com almost made it to 20.

The decidedly internet 1.0 portal is in the midst of deconstructing itself, transforming from a search-driven one-stop shop into a mall of carefully run boutiques, part of a long-term shift away from the pursuit of scale at any cost.