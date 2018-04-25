Media Women Launch Press Forward to Fight Against Sexual Harassment in the Newsroom
What began as a conversation on a Facebook page has quickly developed into a nationwide movement against sexual harassment in the newsroom. A team of 13 current and former journalists launched Press Forward on March 13 at an event at the National Press Club in Washington.
The group connected in early September as the #MeToo movement unfolded and they took to social media to share their experiences.
